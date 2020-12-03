Axa S.A. Lowers Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.34% of Verint Systems worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 392.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNT stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 233.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

In related news, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,136,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,863 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $139,485.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

