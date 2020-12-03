Axa S.A. Reduces Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Centene by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC opened at $63.84 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.