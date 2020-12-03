Axa S.A. Sells 166 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 132,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,031,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3,744.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 70,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $166.84 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

