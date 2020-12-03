Axa S.A. Sells 189,716 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,716 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $141.38 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

