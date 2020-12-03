Axa S.A. Sells 19,860 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,860 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 215.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 236.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEN. Bank of America lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.57.

PEN opened at $205.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.14 and its 200 day moving average is $208.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 707.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total value of $1,605,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 100 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $25,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,036,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,591 shares of company stock worth $7,597,348. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

