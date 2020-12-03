Axa S.A. Sells 26,000 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.07% of Rogers Communications worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 847,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after buying an additional 24,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RCI opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $51.29.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.3804 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

