Axa S.A. Takes $11.22 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 498,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,000. Axa S.A. owned about 0.09% of Avantor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 70.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.85. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $484,517.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,177,420 shares of company stock worth $897,272,050 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.03.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

