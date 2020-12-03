Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Sells $507,455.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lynnette C. Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $903.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.41. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,513,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after acquiring an additional 431,544 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 303,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after purchasing an additional 127,317 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

