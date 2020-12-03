Bank of Montreal (BMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 29th

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.796 per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $75.32 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

