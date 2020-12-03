Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 78.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $66,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

