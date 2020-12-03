Barings LLC Buys Shares of 3,632 CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter worth $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $77.41 on Thursday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $79.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. CoreLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

