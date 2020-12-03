Barings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 28.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEL stock opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.08.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

