Barings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Barings LLC cut its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 579.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

