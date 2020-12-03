Barings LLC Has $235,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Barings LLC lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.76 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

