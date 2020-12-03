Barings LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 682 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,464,000 after acquiring an additional 209,079 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,162,000 after acquiring an additional 448,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,346,000 after acquiring an additional 719,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $284.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,777.89 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.35. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.69.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

