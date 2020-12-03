Barings LLC Makes New Investment in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,259,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in AMERCO by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in AMERCO by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AMERCO by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in AMERCO by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UHAL shares. TheStreet upgraded AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of UHAL opened at $424.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.04. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $222.34 and a twelve month high of $429.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.