Barings LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,407 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 36.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 38,067 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 32.3% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 207.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 54,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $70.92.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.23.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

