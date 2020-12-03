Barings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,908 CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after purchasing an additional 416,766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,603,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,716,000 after purchasing an additional 173,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,418,000 after purchasing an additional 525,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $120.73 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $131.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.65.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $91,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

