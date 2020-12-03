Barings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

