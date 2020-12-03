Barings LLC Sells 233,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Barings LLC lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.34.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $16.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.