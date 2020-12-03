Barings LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in HollyFrontier by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in HollyFrontier by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.75. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.