Barings LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Datadog by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $824,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $2,869,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,110,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,116,263 shares of company stock valued at $115,461,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,115.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.08. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

