Barings LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $8,149,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 7.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Brown & Brown by 6.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. ValuEngine cut Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

