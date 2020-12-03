Barings LLC Takes Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 574,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,053,000 after buying an additional 131,282 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 162,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in CDK Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 175,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.36.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDK shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,766 shares of company stock valued at $129,528. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

