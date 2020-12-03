Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the October 31st total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BSFFF opened at $37.04 on Thursday. Basic-Fit has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.12.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

Basic-Fit Company Profile

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of March 16, 2020, it operated 784 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.