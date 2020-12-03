Beth C. Seidenberg Sells 19,231 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 19,231 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $692,316.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of -31.70. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

