Beth C. Seidenberg Sells 19,231 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 19,231 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $692,316.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of -31.70. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,191.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
