Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:BSTG opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Biostage has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea.

