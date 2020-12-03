BMO Capital Markets Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $300.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.72.

DE opened at $259.00 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.71. The company has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 486.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 711,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

