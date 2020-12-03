Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in November

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BYDGF shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.43.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $164.87 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $173.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.55 and its 200 day moving average is $152.07.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.