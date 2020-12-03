Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bridgestone from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

BRDCY opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

