British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the October 31st total of 518,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BTAFF opened at $35.54 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
