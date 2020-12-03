British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the October 31st total of 518,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BTAFF opened at $35.54 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

