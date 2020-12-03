Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after acquiring an additional 327,153 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 22.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total value of $1,820,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,161 shares of company stock worth $173,787,430 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $403.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.47. The company has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $406.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. 140166 boosted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.73.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

