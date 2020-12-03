Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 7,979 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $1,035,833.78. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 189,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,553,765.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,137 shares of company stock worth $32,628,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $147.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $153.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BR. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.