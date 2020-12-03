Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,500 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the October 31st total of 305,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BZZUF opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

