BWS Financial Drops Coverage on MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

MSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.67.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $321.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,677.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.11. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $358.94.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $111,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,350 shares of company stock valued at $41,307,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 64.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 78,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

