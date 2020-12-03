BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,999,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 5,453,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,551,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYDDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BYD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of BYDDF opened at $22.82 on Thursday. BYD has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

