BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 62.0% in November

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the October 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $45.52 on Thursday. BYD has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

