C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $93.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHRW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.83.

Shares of CHRW opened at $92.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,863,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,900,000 after acquiring an additional 125,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217,580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,291,000 after acquiring an additional 61,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,282,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,398,000 after acquiring an additional 393,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,131,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,484,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

