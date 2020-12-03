Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $60,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,701.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $63,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $46,485.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Cal Henderson sold 100 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $3,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $95,970.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $49,005.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $48,675.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $47,415.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $45,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -73.64 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WORK. Cowen lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

