Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,798.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $60,045.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $46,485.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Cal Henderson sold 100 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $95,970.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $49,005.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $48,675.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $47,415.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $45,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -73.64 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

