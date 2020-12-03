Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells C$994,734.30 in Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.10, for a total value of C$994,734.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,218,683.80.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Sean Finn sold 6,588 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.71, for a total value of C$907,251.93.

On Friday, September 18th, Sean Finn sold 7,211 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.73, for a total value of C$1,014,788.17.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$137.56 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of C$92.01 and a 12 month high of C$149.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. The firm has a market cap of $97.70 billion and a PE ratio of 28.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$140.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$132.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a C$145.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$138.18.

About Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

