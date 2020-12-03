Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00.

CARR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

