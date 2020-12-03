Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $121.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $118.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.89.

NYSE CE opened at $130.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.72 and its 200 day moving average is $103.85. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,288,000 after buying an additional 561,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,517,000 after buying an additional 185,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 55.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

