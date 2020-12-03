Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Head-To-Head Review

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centennial Resource Development and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 8 6 1 0 1.53 ARC Resources 0 2 7 0 2.78

Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus target price of $1.69, suggesting a potential upside of 40.04%. ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $9.19, suggesting a potential upside of 89.03%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Centennial Resource Development.

Risk and Volatility

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.59, indicating that its stock price is 559% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and ARC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $944.33 million 0.36 $15.80 million $0.19 6.37 ARC Resources $792.18 million 2.17 -$20.80 million N/A N/A

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development -84.87% -6.02% -4.11% ARC Resources -65.18% 1.40% 0.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Centennial Resource Development on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it leased or acquired approximately 78,195 net acres; and owned 1,569 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 909.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

