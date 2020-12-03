Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Downgraded by MKM Partners

MKM Partners lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. MKM Partners currently has $1.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.73.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $336.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 6.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,273,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,077.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 899.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,158,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,645 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,218 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,558,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,874 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

