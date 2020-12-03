CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,709,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 688,770 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $51,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,982,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,018,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 79,826 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

Shares of CNP opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

