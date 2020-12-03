Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Short Interest Update

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the October 31st total of 690,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $23.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

Shares of CAGDF stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

