Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CADMF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. Chemesis International has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.59.
About Chemesis International
