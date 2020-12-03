Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADMF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. Chemesis International has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

