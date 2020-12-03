China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the October 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Overseas Land & Investment from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of CAOVY stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and treasury operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

