Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 496,553 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,490,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,546,000 after purchasing an additional 282,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,518 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,406,000 after buying an additional 3,172,336 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,320 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

NYSE CFG opened at $34.36 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.